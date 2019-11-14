The friendly cat came to the rescue dog
Residents of Abilene (Kansas, USA), at the time, who took home a year-old Golden Retriever, surprised one oddity in his behavior.
Cat helped dog
The fact that Riggs will never pass through a door that opened only halfway. On time a problem for the dog became children’s wicket, they were only slightly ajar, so the animal was embarrassed and hesitated in front of them. Fortunately, help Retriever came a cat named Nova, who kindly opened the gate for his friend — reports FaceNews.ua.
Some viewers, however, felt that everything was an accident, and the cat wanted only to play, but the scene is still pretty interesting.