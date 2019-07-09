The FSB has charged the prisoner Ukrainian sailors in the final version
Investigatory management of FSB of Russia has filed the final charge in “illegal perechislenii border of the Russian Federation” all 24 Ukrainian seamen prisoners of war captured on 25 November 2018 in the Kerch Strait. Last, the prosecution filed the sailor Andrey Artemenko, said Facebook lawyer Nikolai Polozov. We will remind, Andrey Artemenko during the attack of the Russians was shot in the arm.
According to his information, the next step should be to familiarize with the materials of the criminal case, so next week the investigation is going to appeal to the Lefortovo district court of Moscow with the petition for prolongation of term of detention in respect of all prisoners of war.
“Tentative date for hearings on the extension of a measure of restraint — 17 July,” — said Polozov.
We will remind, the OSCE parliamentary Assembly has officially recognized prisoners of war of the Ukrainian seamen, captured by the Russian border in the Kerch Strait on 25 November 2018.
