The funeral Chirac in Paris came Putin, Clinton, Steinmeier (photo)
Monday, September 30, in Paris last farewell the former President of France Jacques Chirac. As already reported “FACTS”, known politician and statesman died on September 26 aged 86 years. Chirac was President from may 1995 to may 2007 inclusive.
Buried Jacques Chirac in Montparnasse cemetery beside his daughter Laurence. She died in 2016. In fact, the burial was attended by only close relatives.
The funeral cortege
A memorial service was held in the Church of Saint-Sulpice. The funeral procession went from the Elysee Palace. There Chirac was given appropriate honors. The coffin with the former President set in the middle of the inner square of the Palace. Incumbent President Emmanuel macron bowed Chirac.
Vladimir Putin for the first time in his innings took part in the funeral of a foreign leader
At the memorial service was attended by many foreign leaders, both active and former. Have noticed the arrival in Paris of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. For the first time in nearly 20 years of his stay in power, he called for the funeral of the leader of a foreign state. A number of Western media speculated that Putin wanted to emphasize the lack of international isolation of Russia.
Emmanuel and Brigitte macron welcomed to the Elysee Palace bill Clinton
The former President of France Francois Hollande
Only the funeral of Jacques Chirac arrived Chapter 80 States. The European press was discussed for some time the fact that funeral ceremony will be former Chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder. The German magazine Der Spiegel reported that a prominent politician has not received an official invitation. In response, the French newspaper Le Figaro said that the official invitation Elysee Palace will not send. And Schroeder was in the list of those waiting. But he apparently believed that he had an official paper. Germany in the end was the acting President of the country Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy with his wife Carla Bruni
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter