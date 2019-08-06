The funeral of 22-year-old granddaughter, Kennedy was forced to think about the family curse (photo)
Monday, August 5, in city Hyannisport, Massachusetts, gathered almost all the representatives of one of the most famous families in the history of the USA of the Kennedy clan. The occasion was sad. Buried 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy hill, granddaughter of Robert Kennedy and great-niece of the 35th President of the United States John F. Kennedy. The reason for the death of the girl became drugs.
Saoirse passed away on 1 August. The girl was found unconscious in the family mansion Kennedy. Was rushed to the hospital. She died without regaining consciousness…
At the funeral uncle Saoirse Robert Kennedy Jr. hoarse and a voice shaking with tears told about the last hours of life niece. “It was a perfect evening. She finished writing an essay of 25 pages for Boston College. Saoirse is very proud of its student’s work. Then had dinner with grandma. They looked at the debates of the Democrats. At 22:30 saoirse went to a karaoke bar, then to another facility where they danced. Returned home about two o’clock. Woke up early to swim at dawn… She’s not thinking about death. For the whole week ahead she had planned lunch with friends and other things…, “said Robert Kennedy, Jr.
Saoirse’s mother Courtney Kennedy behaved at a funeral is strange. There was an impression that 62-year-old woman did not understand what was happening. She didn’t believe in the death of his daughter. Next to Courtney’s time there were other women of the clan, especially her 91-year-old mother Ethel Kennedy, and a 63-year-old cousin Maria Shriver, ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Saoirse’s mother Courtney Kennedy (center) and Maria Shriver (left)
Ethel Kennedy with his son max
Came to the funeral Saoirse and her father Paul hill. In September 2006, he and Courtney divorced. Saoirse was their only child. Hill carried the coffin of his daughter.
Saoirse’s father, Paul hill (foreground center)
Timothy Shriver, saoirse’s uncle, the brother of Maria Shriver, remembering niece, called her “Irish rose”. He stressed that saoirse equally loved America and Ireland. “If it were up to me, in the list of saints I would put the name of our saoirse’s first! Her smile gives me the right to this” — said Timothy.
The saoirse was buried near her aunt, the second wife of Robert Kennedy Jr. Mary Richardson Kennedy committed suicide in may 2012. She hung herself at the age of 52 years. Mary was in a deep depression due to the fact that her marriage with Robert was on the verge of collapse. Saoirse knew about the cause of the suicide of an aunt. Three years ago the girl admitted that she often experiences bouts of depression and even tried to commit suicide. She needed treatment.
At the funeral, Saoirse did not mention it. None of the Kennedy clan doesn’t want to delve into the dark story of the family. The death of 22-year-old girls were once again forced to recall the notorious curse of the Kennedy…
They say the first representatives of this family made a lot of bad in Ireland. And escaped to America in search of a better life and escape the wrath of those they have caused grief. The founder of clan is Joseph Patrick Kennedy, Sr. He was born in 1888 in Boston. In the years of prohibition was a bootlegger — he made a fortune in illegal trade in alcohol. Their capital was used to play the market, I made a lot of transactions, including questionable real estate.
At age 35 Joseph became a multimillionaire, married rose Fitzgerald, daughter of the first Irish who held a post of the mayor of Boston. Kennedy actively supported the Democratic party of the United States. President Franklin Roosevelt appointed Kennedy as the first Chairman of the Commission on securities and stock exchanges. The head of state knew about the past of his protégé, but he was sure that only the fraudster is able to catch the hand of other scams.
Joseph and rose had nine children. In 1944, killed their eldest son, Joseph Kennedy Jr. He was a pilot, participated in military actions in Europe. August 12, 1944, Kennedy and his partner Wilford Willie volunteered to bomb the German super weapons, the V-3 in the vicinity of Calais. However the explosives aboard the B-23 was detonated in the air…
Before the death of the wife of Joseph Kennedy endured another blow. Their daughter rosemary was suffering from severe headaches. Doctors advised to lobotomize her. However, the surgery failed. In 1941, rosemary’s turned into an invalid. The rest of her life (died in 2005) she was mentally retarded.
May 13, 1948 in a plane crash killed Kathleen Kennedy, one of the daughters of Joseph and rose. She was a headstrong woman. Against the will of the father was married to an English gentleman William Cavendish, although he knew, as Kennedy, Sr., being Irish and Catholic, loves the English. Cavendish died a few months after the wedding. Kathleen took a lover. With him and crashed the plane.
Kennedy-senior pinned all hopes on the remaining children. He was particularly pleased John. The young man was a brilliant politician and won the presidential election in 1960. John F. Kennedy made history as the first and only American President is a Catholic and Irish. It happened on 20 January 1961. Most Americans were delighted with the young President and his charming wife Jacqueline. For the first time in the White house rang with joyful children’s voices — the presidential couple were at the time of the inauguration of a three year old daughter Caroline and son John Jr. The boy was born on 25 November 1960, after just a fortnight after winning his father in the election.
The first lady got pregnant in the White house third child. The Americans were looking forward to the birth of a baby. He was born August 9, 1963, and a ball named Patrick Bouvier Kennedy. The baby lived only 39 hours…
November 22, 1963 rocked the shots in Dallas. John F. Kennedy, the 35th U.S. President was killed during the passage of one of the city streets in an open limousine. Jacqueline was with him in the car, but was not injured. The Kennedy assassination remains one of the main mysteries in the history of the twentieth century. According to the official version, the President was shot from a sniper rifle of Lee Harvey Oswald, however there are a number of inconsistencies that raise doubts in this.
See also: Killer Kennedy two months before the shots in Dallas met in Mexico city with the Consul of the Soviet Union (photo)
Robert Kennedy, who served as attorney General in the administration of his older brother, decided to run for the presidency after the assassination in Dallas. Rose Kennedy tried to dissuade his son, but he did not listen to her, especially as father had supported him. The campaign began in 1968. Robert confidently won the primaries. All went to the fact that he will be the official candidate of the Democratic party. June 5, 1968 after winning the California and South Dakota, Kennedy addressed his supporters in the Ambassador hotel in Los Angeles. Then was scheduled for a press conference. To get to it, Robert had to go to another room. He decided to shorten the path and headed through the kitchen of the restaurant. Suddenly he was facing a 24-year-old immigrant from Jordan Serhan Serhan. He fired several shots at Kennedy from a revolver. Robert was taken to the hospital, where he died June 6 of wounds.
After that, rose Kennedy took the floor with his only surviving son Edward that he will never run for President. Besides Ted, as it was called family, was born in July 1964, when he was in a car accident. Kennedy being behind the wheel of the Oldsmobile Delmont 88, left the party with Mary Jo Kopechne. Driving over the bridge, the dyke bridge, which at that time had no fencing, he lost control and the vehicle fell into the water. Kennedy managed to get out of a sinking car. Ted, according to him, seven or eight times dived into the water trying to rescue Mary. In the end, he went ashore, leaving the girl in sunken car. He went to the police the next morning, when the body of the deceased was already found. For President, Edward Kennedy has not been nominated, but he became a Senator. The Kennedy family was left after the assassinations of John and Robert and the most influential among Democrats.
The brothers Kennedy: John, Robert and Edward
It seemed that the troubles of the clan over. But the curse seems to have passed with the children of Joseph Kennedy Sr. to his grandchildren. August 13, 1973 Joseph Patrick Kennedy II, one of the sons of Robert Kennedy, was involved in a car accident. In the car he was with a girl, pam Kelly. She was injured and was paralyzed.
November 17, 1973 Edward Kennedy Jr., the son of Edward Kennedy, lost his right leg. The reason for the amputation was cancer. April 25, 1984 David Kennedy, son of Robert Kennedy, died of an overdose of cocaine. December 31, 1997 Michael Kennedy, another son of Robert Kennedy, was killed while skiing.
16 Jul 1999 20 years ago, John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of John and Jacqueline Kennedy were flying from Caldwell to the island of Martha’s vineyard, Massachusetts, where the Kennedy estate. 38-year-old well-known journalist and lawyer in a hurry for the wedding of his cousin Rory Kennedy. At the solemnity there were present all members of the clan. John-John or John Jr. in April 1999 purchased a small plane Piper PA-32R-301 Saratoga II. He loved to fly from a young age. However, when Kennedy learned that her son signed up for pilot training, she made a scene. She reminded John that his uncle and aunt died in a plane crash. The young man had to give. However, after his mother’s death (19 may 1994), Kennedy decided to learn to fly a plane. She began training in December 1997. By mid-July 1999, John John flew a little — about 200 hours, with only less than half of them without an instructor. And it was flying a Cessna 182. On his plane he has flown a total of 36 hours.
John-John Kennedy’s wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy
At the wedding Rory John-John went along with his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her sister Lauren Bessette. Women urged him to go by car or to hire a professional pilot. They cited a number of reasons. Chief among them was the fact that fly Kennedy going tonight. In addition, shortly before he was injured and walked with crutches. However, John-John insisted. The plane crashed into the ocean. The wreckage was found only after four days. Kennedy held on to the runway less than a kilometer. All three people on Board were killed…
Photo Daily Mail
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter