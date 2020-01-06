The funeral of General and mutual threats: what is happening between the US and Iran
On 3 January General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite special forces “al-Quds” as part of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps was killed in Iraq airstrike USA. The Pentagon has confirmed that Soleimani was killed on the orders of the President of the United States Donald trump. January 6 was held the funeral of the General, which came hundreds of thousands of people. About it writes BBC.
Iran has promised cruelly to revenge the USA for murder of one of the most influential Iranian military commanders.
62-year-old Soleimani commanded elite special forces “al-Quds” as part of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps and directed the military operations of Iran in the middle East. In the United States considered him a terrorist. The US President Donald trump said that Soleimani was preparing attacks on American diplomats and military in Iraq and other countries in the region.
The Minister of foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, referring to the pictures of the crowd of thousands wishing to say goodbye to General Soleimani, has asked Donald Trump rhetorical question: did he ever “a sea of human compassion” and stated that “this is the beginning of a malignant presence in the region”.
In turn, General Ismail Qaani, who headed the division of “al-Quds” after just a few hours after the death of Soleimani, vowed to avenge his death.
“I swear by Allah that we will avenge the martyrdom of Soleimani, he said. We promise to continue the legacy of Martyr Soleimani with the same aspiration and to repay for his suffering, expelling US from the region”.
What happened at the funeral?
For many in Iran Soleimani, a national hero, the second most powerful man in the country after Ayatollah Khamenei. Farewell to Soleimani began on Saturday, 5 January, when the death of the Iranian General mourned in Baghdad.
Prayers headed Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, in a moment his eyes were visible tears.
People were crying, many were holding portraits of the deceased. While above their heads carried the coffin, the crowd chanted “Death to America”.
The General’s daughter Zeinab Soleimani warned the US of an emergency revenge, and said that for US it was a “black day”. “Crazy people don’t think it’s over with the martyrdom of my father,” said Zeinab Soleimani during a funeral ceremony and invited the families of the us military to prepare for the death of their children.
The funeral ceremony will continue in the city of Qom — one of the centers of Shiite Islam, — which will bring the body Soleimani. On Tuesday, January 7 he will be buried in his hometown Kerman.
Soleimani visiting family in their home in Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said: “Americans do not understand what a tragic mistake was committed”.
After the funeral, the unknown made a rocket attack on “green zone” of Baghdad.
What they say about how the General of the Iranians themselves?
Soleimani was popular with hardliners and supporters of the regime, but not so popular among the rest of the population.
Panis: “I Think that Sulejmani did not deserve such an end. He did a lot for Iran, for the defense of their country. Our enemies encroach on us for forty years, and he wanted to protect Iran.”
Sarah: “I do Not know who the American President thanked trump for the shock and wonders what is Soleimani doing in Syria and Iraq. Why do the Americans walk into our region from the other end of the world?”
Erfan zeneli: “Soleimani was no hero, he was just the military who are too overestimated leadership. People take it too emotionally”.
Ali: “I don’t argue with the fact that we have problems, but one of our own was killed by the foreigners. And our sense of patriotism won’t allow us to take the side of these foreigners. We need to unite in the face of such actions”.
Iran responded to the assassination Soleimani?
Sunday, January 5, the Iranian government announced that waives restrictions on the nuclear deal concluded in 2015 Iran and six international mediators, says the BBC.
Tehran says is ready to return to the implementation of obligations in the event of the lifting of sanctions, but also directly connects the decision with the murder on Friday of a senior General Qassem Soleimani.
“Iran finally abandon restrictions on the nuclear deal, particularly the number of centrifuges. Thus the Iranian nuclear program will have no restrictions in terms of production as well as research in this area and further development of the program”, — reads the statement of the government.
Iranian officials added that they will continue cooperation with the IAEA and return to the performance of its obligations on the nuclear deal, if sanctions against the country are lifted, and the country’s interests will be taken into account.
In addition, as stated by the official representative of foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi, Tehran must also ensure that the United States is responsible for the murder of General Qassem Soleimani.
Over the weekend, Tehran and Washington have exchanged threats in connection with the murder of Soleimani.
Military adviser to Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and former defense Minister Hossein Dagan said that Iran is preparing to strike at us military facilities.
“The war started the United States. Therefore, they should be ready for an adequate response to their actions. The only thing that can put an end to this period of the war, a blow to the Americans, equivalent to the fact that they have caused”, he said.
The General added that “the answer undoubtedly will be the military and will be directed against military objectives”. He also stressed that the Iranian leadership to Iran “never sought and will not seek war.”
What’s the deal?
The so-called Joint comprehensive plan of action (SVPD) was signed by six countries (the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany) to curb Iran’s nuclear program. Tehran agreed to allow its nuclear facilities to international inspectors and limit its nuclear program in exchange for the cancellation imposed on it tough economic sanctions.
In 2018 Donald trump announced the withdrawal from the agreement and the restoration of sanctions against Iran. After that, Iran started to reduce obligations under the AGREEMENT.
This stage is the fifth and final in the process. Tehran called it a key limitation in the nuclear deal and said that more will not follow any of them.
As a response to trump
The US President has warned that us forces held at gunpoint 52 Iranian facility and are ready to inflict on him, “a very swift and strong” blow if Tehran is going to attack the Americans, writes the BBC.
In his Twitter, trump said that Iran speaks openly about their intention to attack American targets after the U.S. military killed an influential Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, and that these threats need to stop.
Trump has threatened that the United States including ready to strike at objects that are “very important for Iran and its culture.”
“Attack will be used the latest military equipment that Washington just spent two trillion dollars,” wrote the American President in another message on Twitter.
The Iranian foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss Ambassador representing US interests in Tehran, to protest about the latest threats trump.
Iran also reacted emotionally to a statement trump that is under attack can be objects of cultural value.
“The attack on cultural objects is a war crime,” — wrote in his Twitter Minister of foreign Affairs of Iran Javad Zarif.
Iranian hackers said Trump
Shortly after trump published his tweets, Iranian hackers broke into one of the US government websites.
On the website of the Public database of government documents (American Federal Depository Library program) has an image of trump, in which flying missiles. Hand in uniform Trump gets hit in the face with his fist, from his mouth is bleeding.
Collage accompanied by the message that the attack on the state website made a “Group of hackers on cyber security of Iran” on behalf of “the Islamic Republic of Iran”.
“We will not cease to support our friends in the region: the oppressed people of Palestine, the oppressed people of Yemen, the people and government of Syria, the people and the government of Iraq, the oppressed people of Bahrain, the resistance movement in Lebanon and Palestine will always have our support,” reads the inscription that appeared on the hacked website belonging to the American government.
What was your reaction to the actions of the USA the European leaders
The killing of Iranian General has caused ambiguous reaction of European leaders.
The President of France Emmanuel macron in a telephone conversation, expressed support for the Iraqi government, which is not put on notice of an impending operation.
The Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson has so far not commented on the situation and did not interrupt his vacation in the Caribbean.
The head of the British foreign Minister Dominic Raab urged Iran to go the diplomatic way and to weaken the escalation of the conflict. Raab said that the United States have the right to action in his defense.
On 4 December more than 150 people gathered at the residence of the Prime Minister at Downing street for a rally calling for Washington to avert a further escalation of the conflict with Iran.
U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo criticized European reaction to US actions.
“Frankly, the Europeans have not provided us with adequate support. The British, French, Germans — everyone needs to understand that we did what the Americans did — we saved including Europe,” said Pompeo.
