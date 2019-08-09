The funeral of Willie Tokarev: the young widow began to gasp for breath at the tomb of the singer
Moscow hosted the farewell and funeral of the king of chanson Willy Tokarev. The famous singer held a special service in the Church of St. Nicholas in Kotelniki, where he gathered his friends and admirers to accompany the artist on his last journey, write “Days.ru”.
The ceremony at the request of the family held behind closed doors in the Church allowed only the closest. In the forefront stood a young widow of singer — Budinska Julia Tokareva, and children of the deceased.
Came older the musician’s son from his first marriage Anton and the younger heirs — 19-year-old Evelyn and 16-year-old Mylene.
Also to say goodbye to the singer came Mikhail Shufutinsky, Stas Namin, Sergei Baburin, Alexander Rapoport, and other celebrities.
However, it was expected that those wishing to say a last “goodbye” Willie Ivanovich will be much more, but even the fans at the entrance of the temple has recruited more than 50 people. Meanwhile, the Church was still crowded, and the widow Tokarev, which was a Junior artist in 43 years, some times even became difficult to breathe, so she had to go out.
After the service the coffin with the body of the singer was taken to Kalitnikovskoe cemetery where he was interred.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Soviet and American singer Willy Tokarev died in hospital on 4 August at the age of 84 years. The artist broke a long-standing illness — prostate cancer, which he fought hard the last years.
