The game in front of empty stands at matches in the Bundesliga it is disastrous for the home team

Since the resumption of matches after the quarantine, the Bundesliga managed to hold 2 rounds.

Note the matches are held on the ringing echo of the empty arenas. This circumstance could not affect the results.

Out of 18 encounters, only 3 or 16.7% the victory was celebrated masters, 5 games (27.7 per cent) ended in a draw and more than half – 10 (55,6%) – the guests won.

This trend cannot but worry Borussia Dortmund ahead of the key match the rest of the season against Bayern, which will be held tomorrow in Dortmund.

