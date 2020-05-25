The game in front of empty stands at matches in the Bundesliga it is disastrous for the home team
May 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Since the resumption of matches after the quarantine, the Bundesliga managed to hold 2 rounds.
Note the matches are held on the ringing echo of the empty arenas. This circumstance could not affect the results.
Out of 18 encounters, only 3 or 16.7% the victory was celebrated masters, 5 games (27.7 per cent) ended in a draw and more than half – 10 (55,6%) – the guests won.
This trend cannot but worry Borussia Dortmund ahead of the key match the rest of the season against Bayern, which will be held tomorrow in Dortmund.