The gang is preparing for the invasion: discussing the new Putin’s decree on the passports for Donbass
After Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended its certification to the whole territory of Donetsk and Lugansk regions, rumors about the preparation of Russia for a massive invasion. In social networks tend to believe that the two-step distribution of passports has been started to justify a new aggression of the Russian Federation.
Commentators warn that the risk of the newly minted owners of Russian passports. What they can sacrifice for the sake of the reason for the invasion.
Other causes for the distribution of the passports look unlikely. The empowerment of the residents of Donbass Russian citizenship occurs on the background of the fact that for many migrants in Russia the process of obtaining a passport lasts for decades.
Recall, the new Russian passport does not give its owner the right to the Russian pension, because the main recipients of new documents were militants preparing escape routes, and collaborators in IDLO working for the occupation administration.
