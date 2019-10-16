The gang tried to Rob the house, but the reaction of the owner was for the criminals by surprise (video)
The network has gone viral captured in Brazil and published on the platform, Reddit live, which depicted the attempted robbery of the house. The whole process was filmed installed throughout the dwelling surveillance cameras. First one of the cameras takes as through the rising door into the garage enters the machine. From it come five armed men in masks. They follow with the prepared for extraction bags in residential areas. Some of them are trying to climb the stairs to the second floor. And then shots rang out. Not expecting repulse the attackers flee in terror away.
Then another camera shows a recording made a few seconds earlier: published by the noise of the owner of the house in shorts runs into the room, it takes a gun out and opens fire on the attackers.
The following footage shot by the outer camera. The garage door slowly begins to open. Without waiting for the complete opening up under her in a panic squeeze on the abdomen would-be robbers and his legs run away.
“They left him a free car!”, writes one user. But others are correct that the gang, rather, returned to the owner previously stolen his car: this explains how they managed to open the garage door.
Burglars try to rob rouse in Brazil — but they didn’t expect the homeowner’s reaction from r/JusticeServed
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter