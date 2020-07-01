The garden has responded to the financial problems of “Karpaty” (video)
Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovy told about the critical financial situation which now developed in the Carpathians and also about a conversation with one of the owners of the club.
“Come to me, the current owner of the shares of FC Karpaty. I made it clear – for the city, it is critical that “Karpaty were” and played in the top division. We are ready to help with whatever you can – a kind word. But we have no right to Finance professional football clubs. We support children’s football.
Therefore, the challenge to the owners – and the owners there are two: Smalyuk seems to be the name of the first, then there is Kolomoisky, who has the second part through other entities – that they found understanding, and the players have guaranteed funding. To Karpaty we were pleased.
We have no plans on making the club moved to municipal property. Because today we see that is due to the coronavirus. We have revenues fell very seriously. We wanted to act as a guarantor of the compromise and the creation of the national team, to include the city. But it seems that today it is hardly possible, given that the owners among themselves while I was looking for a dialogue. You will find – we will support and do whatever is necessary,” said Garden.
Earlier Karpaty announced the likelihood of withdrawal of a team from the championship of Ukraine.