The Gardiner Museum on Wednesdays allowed for free (PHOTO)

After other attractions such as the Art gallery of Ontario, the Aga Khan Museum and the Canadian Textile Museum, the Gardiner Museum in Toronto is now offering free admission on Wednesday evening.

Museum of ceramics, at 111 Queen’s Park, not only keeps some of the most historically valuable kinds of porcelain in the world, but is a kind of creative hub.

He offers classes in pottery, unique and collaborative activities, as well as immersive exhibitions that give visitors a new perspective on ceramics.

In may the Museum, in partnership with the company Food Dudes Toronto opened a restaurant in Clay, where you can enjoy the tastes of seasonal produce from local producers.

The permanent collections of the Gardiner can boast of rare specimens of porcelain in the style Hausmaler, of Du paquier porcelain, the Italian majolica of the Renaissance and other stuff residents of Toronto will never be able to see in other areas of Canada.

The building has also been declared one of the most stunning architecturally in Canada after its reconstruction and expansion in 2004-2006.

If you haven’t been to the Gardiner Museum, go there next Wednesday from 16:00 to 21:00.