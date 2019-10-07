The Gardiner will be closed on all Bank holiday weekend (PHOTO)

Expressway, the Gardiner will be closed for the long weekend in honor of Thanksgiving Day for maintenance.

City service announced that the highway will be closed in both directions on the section between highway 427/Queen Elizabeth Way and the Don Valley Parkway, from 00:01 Saturday to 5:00 Monday.

“Crews will perform important maintenance and improvement to maintain the highway to best condition, which is also important given the upcoming winter season,” reads a press release of the city administration.

The maintenance work includes marking, inspection of above-ground signs, repair of potholes and sealing of cracks, removal of graffiti and repair of lighting.