The gas price will rise in the fall and the Ukrainians immediately recalculated bills
This winter, the Ukrainians will have to pay more for heating. All because of expensive gas. Summer gas prices predicted fall, but fall they will start to grow again. Which will inevitably lead to an increase in utility bills for ordinary consumers.
How many more Ukrainians will pay for heating UBR.ua said the expert on energy issues Valentin Zemlyansky.
“In the past heating season gas cost 8 500 UAH. per thousand cubic meters. At the end of 2019 the cost will increase to 9 500 UAH. In practice, this means growth slips to about 20% in comparison with last winter. This will lead to an increase in the number of defaults. People will try as last winter to pay for heating at least something, not to run into lawsuits from suppliers. And then, in the course of the year, to gradually extinguish the debt,” — said in an interview with UBR.ua Valentin Zemlyansky.