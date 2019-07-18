The Georgian opposition TV channel ‘Rustavi-2’ reissued on businessman Kibar Khalvashi (PHOTO)

The Ministry of justice of Georgia on Thursday formalized Georgian oppositional TV channel “Rustavi-2” on businessman Kibar Khalvashi, who was considered the legal owner of the Supreme court of Georgia. Corresponding changes are displayed on the website of the registry of the Ministry of justice, reports TASS.

According to the decision of justice 60-the percentage of “Rustavi-2” executed in the most Khalvashi and 40% on the company “Panorama”. Earlier the TV company was owned by Nino Nizharadze (9%), TV company “Sakartvelo” (51%), and brothers Levan and Giorgi Karamanishvili (18% and 22%, respectively).

Renewal “Rustavi-2” on Khalvashi became possible after Thursday, the European court of human rights (ECHR) did not reveal violations of the European Convention on human rights in the case of the company and removed them introduced in 2017 time limit for the execution of the decision of the Supreme court of Georgia.

Khalvashi on Thursday also issued a statement which said that the channel will maintain editorial independence, however, would not cooperate with the General Director Nika Gvaramia. He Gvaramia said that he had signed a contract with the TV station until 31 December 2020, and that he’s not going anywhere. Therefore, in the case of termination of the contract Khalvashi will have to pay the penalty.

However, Kibar Khalvashi was fired and nick Gvaramia was appointed Director of the TV channel his lawyer Paata Salia. Corresponding changes are displayed on the website of the registry of the Ministry of justice of Georgia.

“The house of justice (registry – Approx. TASS) was obliged to register the decision. We filed a registration statement urgently, and that took into account the register,” said Salia after his appointment.

The litigation around the TV channel “Rustavi-2” is from 2015. In August 2015, the former owner of the TV channel Khalvashi has filed a lawsuit in Tbilisi city court, which pointed out that in 2006 (during the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili), he was forced to cede the channel in favor of people close to the authorities. In November 2015, Tbilisi city court satisfied the claim Khalvashi.

After that, the owners of “Rustavi-2” has challenged the decision of the court of first instance in the court of appeal, which on 10 June 2016 upheld the decision of the Tbilisi city court on the transfer channel Khalvashi. In the same year, the network filed a complaint in the Supreme court of Georgia, which in March 2017 was also left in force the decision of two previous instances. Lawyers “Rustavi-2” has declared then that they intend to appeal the decision of the Supreme court of Georgia in Strasbourg. While the case was heard in courts, TV guide said that the businessman Khalvashi authorities who want to shut down an independent TV channel.