The German authorities to deny refugee status to foreigners who regularly visit their home countries (PHOTO)

Germany is going to deny refugee status to those aliens who regularly visit their home countries. About it as transfers TASS, said the head of Ministry of internal Affairs of Germany Horst Seehofer in a Sunday interview in the newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

“Whoever, being of Syrian refugees, regularly goes on vacation to Syria, not to speak seriously, that it’s haunted, he said. Such people need to be deprived of refugee status”.

The Minister said that the immigration Department will immediately re-check the status of each alien, if they knew about the visits of a refugee to the country of origin.

Seehofer also said that all Syrian refugees will ever have to return home. “When the situation will allow, we will carry out a deportation,” he said.

These statements preceded by the stories of German media on how to operate in Germany, travel Agency, offering trips to Syria. While statistics are not available.

In 2018 asylum in Germany inquired about 166 thousand foreigners. In 2017 the number of applications amounted to 198 thousand. The peak of the migration crisis came in 2015, when the Republic arrived to 890 thousand asylum seekers.