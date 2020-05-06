The German government has approved the resumption of the Bundesliga in the second half of may
At today’s meeting, representatives of the German lands and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it was decided to allow the Bundesliga to resume season 2019/20 in the second half of may, reports Sport Bild.
Season in the Bundesliga will resume on 15 or 22 may. The League itself will determine the exact date when will the first matches.
It is noted that team before the resumption of the championship must remain in quarantine. All the matches of the first and second Bundesliga will be held without spectators.
Tomorrow the 36 clubs playing in the two strongest divisions of Germany, will hold a meeting at which a decision will be made on the resumption of the season.
In turn, head of the German football League Christian Seifert commented on the decision of the government of Germany to resume the Bundesliga season, stopped due to pandemic coronavirus.
“Today’s decision is good news for the first and second Bundesliga – quoted Seifert the official site of the Bundesliga. – It is the responsibility of clubs and their officers disciplined implementation of medical and organizational requirements.
Games without spectators isn’t a perfect solution for everyone. However, in a crisis threatening the very existence of some clubs, it’s the only way to keep the League in their current form”.
The rest of the season to the teams of the first Bundesliga left to play 9 rounds.