The German national team players have collected an impressive amount to combat coronavirus
March 19, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Germany
The German national team players have donated a decent amount to fight the pandemic coronavirus. This was reported by the press service of the German football Association.
The players brought in 2.5 million euros, which were transferred to the charity Helfen Wir.
“You have to understand that we are in an exceptional situation. The disease can affect anyone of us. It is therefore important that we helped and supported each other,” said midfielder Joshua Kimmich.
Recall, UEFA moved the final part of the Euro in 2021.