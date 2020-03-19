The German national team players have collected an impressive amount to combat coronavirus

| March 19, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Футболисты сборной Германии собрали впечатляющую сумму на борьбу с коронавирусом

Germany

The German national team players have donated a decent amount to fight the pandemic coronavirus. This was reported by the press service of the German football Association.

The players brought in 2.5 million euros, which were transferred to the charity Helfen Wir.

“You have to understand that we are in an exceptional situation. The disease can affect anyone of us. It is therefore important that we helped and supported each other,” said midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Recall, UEFA moved the final part of the Euro in 2021.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr