The German rocket scientists: a rocket with a nuclear engine ‘Petrel’, which was experienced in nenoksa, will not give Russia a military advantage (PHOTO)

The explosion on 8 August under Severodvinsk on the ground of the Navy in Nyonoksa, which caused a deadly radiation leak and is still wrapped in mystery, was the result of an emergency situation with a nuclear reactor of a new missile with a nuclear engine “Petrel,” he said in an interview with Deutsche Welle engineer-rocket scientists Robert Smucker, who worked on the engine for the space Shuttle the space Shuttle.

Smoker, who now teaches at the Technical University of Munich, said that “during operation with the reactor-something happened that led to the radiation leak”. According to him, it is an active reactor, there was bound to be the emission of heat. “It certainly led to casualties among the testers. It’s the only thing you can imagine. How big was the reactor, is unknown. It is clear only that used uranium-235, it is possible to fit the decay products,” says rocket scientists.

“We presume that the reactor was on a platform at sea. It could be a way of safety net in case something happens – to drown the alarm setting in the sea. I am generally very skeptical about this rocket. It is, of course, you can test on the test bench, that in itself is very difficult. But to carry out flight tests almost impossible. Once the missile is in the active phase, it starts to emit radiation. If you are flying, leaves a radioactive trace. But she still has to land somewhere. If something doesn’t go according to plan, the territory of the state of emergency will be contaminated by radiation. I believe the project of such a missile is very unlikely,” – said the German scientist.

When a year and a half ago about the rocket for the first time has declared Russian President Vladimir Putin, Robert Smucker called the project “bragging”. Now, after a failed test that resulted in human casualties or radioactive contamination of the territory, rocket scientists from Germany insists that the continuation of work on such a compact reactor, nothing will.

“The advantages of such a missile only purely theoretical. This is a very long flight time due to the nuclear reactor. But the technical difficulties are too great. Required lightweight, compact reactor, which is able to heat up almost to melting of the active zone – only in this case the rocket will fly. Because of the high radiation the entire process must be managed at a distance. To take such a missile into service, you need a lot of tests and many hours, with the risk of an accident. Where a missile flying hours? Over the territory of Russia? Over other countries? All this is unthinkable. Not because it is technically impossible, but because it is practically meaningless. This is what is crucial.

The Americans stopped testing in the 1960s was not because this technology is impossible to implement, but because it was impossible to use. It was a kind of era in 1950-e years many have dreamed of the mini-reactors, for example, for private cars. And only then was sobering. The idea sounds good: flying a long time, to attack from the rear. Suppose. Only the enemy will meet thousands of nuclear shells. The benefits of no no: only on paper and only if you do not think to the end,” emphasizes Professor Smucker.

In the case of previously known tests of nuclear missiles, there is a closed polygon, there is a nuclear warhead, produced a explosion, radiation extends the controlled space, everything. “With the aircraft in a different way: it needs to travel long distances, thousands of kilometers away. Therefore, it is necessary to minimize the risks of spread of radiation. If the flight did not go according to the planned course, you could infect a large area with radiation. So I don’t believe that will be a serious test. Maybe a couple of preparatory tests, which is enough to declare: “I Have a weapon. It is almost ready to use”. But not anymore,” says Robert Shaker, noting that sees no point in such a global missile range.

“I would have such a comparison: imagine a turbojet engine, as in the plane, only instead of kerosene – type reactor which heats the air. Everything else is the same. The practical use of such weapons is less important than the opportunity to make political statements, – says the Professor. – The primary purpose of such weapons is not to use them. In the world have nuclear weapons, but no one wants to start a nuclear war. If such a missile (“Petrel”) is used, the final unpredictable – contamination of vast territories of radiation and so on. Weapons of this type are first and foremost the potential to create threats with the aim to achieve something without war.”

Scientist also recalled that the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, who promised

show the world a new fantastic weapons of the Russian Federation, showed no serious things in addition to Intercontinental missiles “Sarmat”, no real “iron”. “No underwater drones, or supersonic missiles “avant-garde” (Russia’s defense Ministry has shown shooting a missile launch “vanguard” at the end of December 2018 – approx. ed.). And a cartoons know how to draw,” – says Professor at the Technical University of Munich.