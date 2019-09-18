The Germans and Croats are working on a special hypercar
Porsche with the assistance of experts of the Croatian company Rimac will develop a new hypercar, return units which exceed 1000 horsepower
According to preliminary data, the hypercar will get a hybrid or a fully electric setup, the returns of which exceed 1,000 horsepower.
The car will compete with Mercedes-AMG and Aston Martin One Valkyrie. By the way, Porsche itself recently increased its stake in the Croatian developer of electric hypercar Rimac — from 10 to 15.5%.
Recall that the latest development was the Rimac electric supercar C_Two with carbon design, which was submitted in March 2018 at the Geneva motor show.
The new electric motor at each axle, in which the amount of issue 1914 HP and 2300 N•m torque.