The Germans had a hard crash test Nissan Leaf
A German company that conducts technical supervision in the automotive field, had a tough crash-test: Nissan Leaf broke up to 74, and then up to 84 miles per hour, and then broke it on the pole.
The organizers of the experiment, deliberately chose a higher speed than that used during the Euro NCAP tests. Note that in the process of these tests, the car received five stars out of five as accessible as possible.
The result is a side collision with a pillar at a speed of 74 kilometers per hour the car was folded almost in half. Of course the passengers and the driver has no chance to survive after such a crash.
However, experts stressed that the car with the usual internal combustion engine in the same situation also proved to be unsafe. It turns out that the electric vehicle conventional car and the level of damage as a result of this crash test is equally high.
The company also initiated a head-on collision with a tree at a higher speed – 84 km / h. As a result of this test, the Nissan suffered serious damage to the body, but not ignited.
Recall that Euro NCAP conducted with this model car two crash test at a lower speed is 64 kilometers per hour. As a result, the model received the highest rating: the protection of adults was estimated at 93%, children 86%, and pedestrians – in 71%.