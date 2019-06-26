The Germans of the pinworm bought all the alcohol to spoil the party neo-Nazis
The inhabitants of the small German town of Ostritz in Saxony bought all the alcohol in town, so it has not got visitors to neo-Nazi music festival “Shield and sword” writes
Local police also imposed a ban on the use of alcohol during the events, confiscating of about 4,400 liters of beer to prevent violence. However, residents suggested that many fans of far-right movements will want to buy alcohol in advance, and decided to make the festival as “dry”.
In particular, citizens have teamed up to buy about 200 cases of beer in the local supermarket. At the same time stocks of drink they intend to use as intended, after the festival, arranging a small holiday.
The festival came about 600 people, but many of them quickly dispersed, not being able to drink barley drink.
In addition, the city held a demonstration against neo-Nazism, which were attended by about 300 people. The action was supported by the Governor of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, who thanked the participants in the social network.