The Ghost frightened a visitor to the Museum
A strange incident was caught on camera.
Museum “Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum” (Las Vegas, NV, USA) draws many fans to tickle your nerves, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
There you can not only admire the ancient artifacts and creepy memorabilia that belonged to at the time, serial killers, cult leaders and dead celebrities. It is believed that “HaZak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum” is home to many ghosts, and as it seems to many, a recent incident is a perfect proof of that.
One of the visitors fainted — according to eyewitnesses, all has occurred from-that ran into her small shadowy ball flew in the air. Fortunately, loss of consciousness did not affect the overall health of a woman, but a video from a security camera, has caused many disputes. Fans of mystery, looking at white point flying in the frame, sure that this is really a Ghost. However, the point flew so fast that some of them noticed her at first. Skeptics argue that the camera lens got dust or insect, and the fainting of a stranger simply due to the fact that she is overly sensitive person. Whatever it was, but if this made the Museum a lot of attention.
Spirit Orb or Just a bug? People speculating after Video surfaces showing a woman faint after being touched by a mysterious flying object at The Zak Bagans’ Haunted museum. Watch @News3LV tonight at 6:00 for more on this supernatural story. 👻 @hauntedmuseum @Zak_Bagans pic.twitter.com/X1GfqsbVbi
— Gabby Hart (@GabbyNews3LV) June 24, 2019