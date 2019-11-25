The giant and the grandmother: network fun photo of Putin with well-known Russian

Великан и бабушка: сети повеселило фото Путина с известной россиянкой

The network has ridiculed a photo of the President of Russia and composer Alexandra Pakhmutova.

It is reported by the political analyst Alexei holomuzki on his page in Facebook.

The picture was taken during the awarding Putin the order Pakhmutova.

“In the Kremlin do love the mise-EN-scene “Putin and Pakhmutova” — because she’s the only one, compared to whom Putin is a giant!”, commented on a photo golobutsky.

The network has laughed at the picture and commented on it.

prportal.com.ua

