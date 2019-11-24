The gift her husband brought the family a fortune
In the USA a man gave his wife the lottery ticket that brought them win 50 thousand. It is reported BAGNET, citing UPI.
75-year-old American has decided to please his wife and bought her a lottery ticket. The couple was very surprised when he won a fortune.
The woman immediately checked the result of the lottery, and it turned out that the couple won 50 thousand dollars.
They will spend all the money to repay the loan, and the rest will leave for the future.