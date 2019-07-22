The girl at 24 years old, had surgery to remove the breast. Why?

Native women English girl Joanna Megson found the horrible disease of breast cancer at grandma and cervical cancer mom.

The girl decided to check what the risk of getting sick herself, and was horrified: the results showed a fifty to eighty percent. And then Joanna decided it would be better to remove the breast instead of having to repeat the fate of mothers and grandmothers. Her brother and the young man supported this decision.

Before the operation, Joanna performed at a charity show, raising over seven thousand dollars. The money went to the organization prevention of breast cancer.

And then came the time of the operation. It lasted 6 hours, and then another month and a half passed rehabilitation.

And the risk decreased by ninety percent, and now have nothing to fear.

Joanna is now 25 years old, and she’s happy living life to the fullest.