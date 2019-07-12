The girl dropped the dreadlocks and the whole Internet cried!
Now dreads have become to enjoy great popularity among young people. They are unusual, memorable and do not require special care.
However, there are also disadvantages: this hairstyle is extremely difficult to change to any other. But maybe, and this girl delivers a proof of this fact.
Bell COMAND wore dreadlocks for 3 years and then decided that it’s time to give your hair a different look. Then the girl began to try to untangle them.
It was extremely laborious and time-consuming process. Bell managed a little less than a week, asking for help from mothers and grandmothers.
Of accessories useful only two ordinary combs and the means for hair care.
The girl just oiled humidifier every dredlock, and when it becomes softer, trying to comb it.
That’s how much falls in the next three years the hair inside dreadlocks.
Raspleta dreadlocks, she decided to make another hairstyle. She cut the tips and I did my hair. It turned out great!
Well, now you know what to be afraid of dreadlocks is not worth it. If they wore a good master, the hair will not be damaged even after changing hairstyles.
