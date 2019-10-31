The girl found as second-hand

| October 31, 2019 | News | No Comments

Девушка обнаружила состояние в секонд-хенде

In the US, the girl was found in a jacket pocket seven thousand dollars in the store of used clothes. This informs the BAGNET with reference to the publication of UPI.

Jennifer studied the jacket and noticed that the pocket has something. The clerk put his hand in his pocket and pulled out a wad of money.

It turned out that the owner of the jacket forgot where she hid them. According to the representatives of the store, he was incredibly grateful.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr