The girl found as second-hand
October 31, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the US, the girl was found in a jacket pocket seven thousand dollars in the store of used clothes. This informs the BAGNET with reference to the publication of UPI.
Jennifer studied the jacket and noticed that the pocket has something. The clerk put his hand in his pocket and pulled out a wad of money.
It turned out that the owner of the jacket forgot where she hid them. According to the representatives of the store, he was incredibly grateful.