The girl from Chisinau will take part in the beauty contest of Miss World Canada 2019 (PHOTO)

From 21 to 27 July in Toronto will host the Miss World contest Canada 2019. This year it will be remarkable that it will act as the representative of the Russian-speaking community of Canada Natalia Semushina. Natalia was born and raised in the city Kishinev, Moldova. In 10 years she moved with her family to the country of the maple leaf and since then lives in Quebec. Natalia has shared with the correspondent of Torontovka how is her preparation for the pageant.

Torontovka (T): What made You participate in Miss World Canada 2019? Is this Your first experience?

Natalia Semushina (N. With.): I was always attracted to everything directly or indirectly related to fashion and beauty. In Canada, I won the semi-final of this beauty contest for the younger girls, and also held auditions and received offers from modeling agencies in Montreal. However, my parents always focused on education and are not particularly supportive of my aspirations in the modeling field. This year I turned 18, and my family gave me a gift – the financial and moral support on this project. We never know what road we’re lucky, but you always have to give destiny a chance!

(T): please Tell us a little about the competition. What is its purpose? Why is it important for You to get the title of Miss World Canada?

(N. With.): In connection with large changes in the understanding of beauty in the modern world and given that this is not a competition of professional models, strict criteria to the physical data no. Here are examples of requirements for participating: you must be aged 18 to 26 years of age, be female from birth, have no criminal record, etc.

The organizers select the best girls from all the provinces of Canada. Then they are invited to participate in the finals, where the girls are fighting for the right to represent Canada at international competitions, including the Miss World contest. This year the competition will take place from 21 to 27 July in Toronto, where of the 56 girls from all over Canada will select and crown the one, which will represent Canada at World beauty pageant in Thailand. Three girls will also receive a crown and will represent Canada in other competitions.

For me, the participation in Miss World Canada – a great chance to meet new people and to see this industry from the inside and understand if this is really what I want.

(T): to get a chance to take part in the fight for the title of Miss World Canada 2019, You passed the qualifying round. What was the most difficult test for You?

(N. With.): The most difficult challenge was to defile 1) swimsuit 2) shoes and 3) in front of the judges.

(T): How is the preparation for the competition Miss World Canada 2019?

(N. With.): The preparation for this competition is a very time-consuming process that requires complete dedication. From grueling workouts in the gym and studios for fashion shows, meetings with potential sponsors, obtaining necessary documents, and development of social networks and organizations raise money for charity – which is also, incidentally, will be assessed separately and ending with running around the shops in search of formal dresses, accessories. All this had to combine with exams in College and a job as a Junior Manager in one of the boutiques in the Mall!

(T): In a beauty contest an important role is played not only appearance but also the skills of the candidates. For example, I recently came across an article about how the participant of beauty contest “Miss Virginia” won, showing experiments in chemistry. The plan to surprise the judges of Miss World Canada You? What criteria will generally judge the candidates?

(N. With.): The complexity of the contest is a large set of criteria by which the judges will evaluate nominees. In addition to the external data girls is also important to her physical training, the ability to hold in public, erudition, manners and more, because the winner will not only effectively defile in evening dress and beautiful smile, but also to represent the whole country.

In Miss World Canada has the talent, but it is not mandatory. I have no special talents, I am an ordinary girl. One of my strengths – knowledge of four languages: Russian, French, English and Spanish. I hope judges will pay attention to my linguistic skills.

(T): now You’re learning to be an accountant. However, many contestants of beauty pageants over time, go into modeling or connect their lives with show business. What do You think about such a career change?

(N. With.): I was always taught to look at the world without rose-colored glasses. I want to graduate from University and become a specialist in the field of taxation. Free from work and study time I devote to mastering model, as well as marketing study, the development of social networks. I’ll be invited on a commercial photo-video shooting – it is my additional earnings. In addition, I received an invitation to participate in the European beauty contest in Italy this fall. However, at the moment it is just a beautiful hobby, the change of career of speech does not go yet!

(T.): they Say that beauty demands victims. How do you feel about this statement? Have You ever had to make any sacrifices for the sake of beauty?

(N. With.): I don’t get hung up on beauty. Everything is beautiful, created by nature, all the sacrifice, within reason, for example… have a little less sleep every morning!

(T): How our people can support You?

(N. With.): There are various ways to support me, for which I’m very grateful! Your readers can go to this link to have the opportunity to vote for me:

https://catchthecrown.com/pageant/miss-world-canada-2019

As one of the criteria for evaluation of judges is raising money for the charity Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada, I created a website where you can donate any amount I’ll tell the organization:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/children-wish-foundation-miss-world-canada?pc=fb_co_campmgmtbnr_w&rcid=r01-156298456103-c8ab872dd5ad489a&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmtbnr_w&fbclid=IwAR1y8QNZlYYDE1vPTCDtfMr5dhubHrC5qyIcqXVkkBJiMwo3isofQHULzqI

In addition, I invite our compatriots to find me in social networks at the following links where I will try to report and share the latest news directly from the contest:

Facebook page:

https://m.facebook.com/MissAnjouWorld2019/

Instagram page:

https://www.instagram.com/miss.anjou.world2019/

Twitter :

https://twitter.com/MissAnjouWorld

I am currently looking for sponsors at European beauty contest which will be held in Italy this fall and I have already received an official invitation. Sponsors can cover costs such as the fee for participation in the competition, travel expenses, participation in printing advertising leaflets of the contest, etc I will be happy to discuss the details of possible cooperation with interested companies and individuals. Potential sponsors can contact me through my social network or through Stip Canada.