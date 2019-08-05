The girl froze: Loboda appeared on the beach in “leather jacket Lindemann” beyond the swimsuit
Famous Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda had a photo shoot on the beach, sharing photos in Instagram.
For them, the star appeared before the subscribers one-piece swimsuit with a leopard print and draped over it a black leather jacket.
Rocker style, the singer added sunglasses and signed it all with a single smiley in the form of a divided heart, says “TV”.
Such a symbol is not escaped the attention of fans. “Why a broken heart?” — they write.
But most of the comments under the photo shoot expressed praise and rave reviews from fans.
“Kindle there the clouds hands”, “you are perfect” “You just game.!!! You look awesome”, “Gorgeous! The combination of elegance and outrageousness”,— the followers are competing in an expression of admiration. Within hours, the post gathered more than 60 thousand “likes”.
Although, of course, not without its haters: “Nothing special”, “so-So”.
The newspaper reminds that in spite of the genre hits of Svetlana, rocker antics she did not alien. According to fans at the concert, the performer may borrow a wand from his drummer and calmly tapped the drum. So maybe a leather jacket — a hint to the Till Lindemann on she missed and hoped to see him soon.
Speaking of rockers: earlier “FACTS” wrote that Svetlana Loboda continues to heat up the rumors about his affair with a German singer Till Lindemann. The artists met again at the recent concert of Rammstein in Moscow.
