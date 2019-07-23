The girl got rid of the ribs 6 in order to become such as multgeroya

Pixie Fox — a girl from Sweden, who is already 28 years old and she still dreamed of fame and celebrity. As a teenager she “made a hero”, which wanted to be like. The idol was unusual is the heroine of the cartoon artist Jessica Rebit.

In order to be like the heroine, she went to extreme measures — had plastic surgery in the amount of $120 thousand and was removed 6 ribs. Now she is incredibly thin 40-inch waist.

The girl is constantly training in the gym to pump up your “nut” and generally focus on the lower body.

In addition to ribs for the past 4 years Fox managed to do a rhinoplasty, to correct the lips, change the cut of their eyes, and overdosed on a large number of fillers, to always look young.

