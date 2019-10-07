The girl had an accident and told his nearly severed limb to the hospital
British tourist had an accident in Mexico and brought his almost severed hand in the emergency room. This writes DailyMail.
26-year-old Chelsea Vella from high Wycombe (Buckinghamshire) said that on 18 September, she was with a friend on the tour near Puerto Vallarta. Buggy turned over, when they lost control of his vehicle and took off on a slippery ground, wet from the recent hurricane.
The girl instinctively reached out a hand to cover the head, but the buggy fell on top of her, nearly severing the limb.
“I remember I looked down, my elbow was turned the other way, and my right hand was hanging by a piece of skin,” she said.
Vella said that on the way to the hospital she “felt like dying”. A friend ripped t-shirt to pinch her arm. According to doctors, she probably saved the victim’s life.
“As soon as I felt pain, I was just hysterical, says Vella. — All I kept thinking: “I’ll lose the arm.”
Surgeons operated vellu and were forced to amputate her right arm after the girl stopped breathing during surgery.
Her sister Sabiha created a GoFundMe page to buy for girls “best possible” and help with “court costs”. Now collected more than 7,000 pounds (8 615 USD).
“On 18 September, while on vacation in Mexico, Chelsea and her friend went to a day on tour — posted by Sabiha. — During the tour, unfortunately, happened a terrible accident in which Chelsea were taken to the hospital, and she had to undergo surgery due to serious injuries. At some point during operation Chelsea stopped breathing, and the surgeons had to do everything possible to revive her, unfortunately, the only way to save the life of Chelsea was the amputation of her right hand.”
“We started the Foundation to try to raise funds to purchase the best prosthesis to have a more peaceful future. Funds raised will be spent on legal fees and help Chelsea in everyday life, when she gets home,” wrote Sabiha.
Vella said that since she returned to the UK, she has to learn all over again, since she is right-handed.