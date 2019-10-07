The girl in the fountain: Vera Brezhneva in a wet dress excited the network (photos)
Popular singer Vera Brezhnev showed earlier for a stylish look without a petticoat, continues to haunt the network new photos to Instagram. The star published another provocative picture. It Vera posing in the fountain in wet short dress to accentuate her ample bosom and shapely legs. Brezhnev asked followers to pay attention to her shoes. But all eyes were on the figure.
“Well, when well. Or the Girl in the fountain .All the attention on shoes” — wrote Leonid Brezhnev under the photo.
Members peppered her with compliments and said that the Faith it is time to act in films.
Recall that in the network there were rumors that Vera Brezhneva left her husband Konstantin Meladze. He allegedly had an affair with a young ward of the group “VIA Gra” Eric Herceg. But Faith did not remain silent and snapped detractors. She assured that in their family all is well.
