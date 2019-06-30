The girl is tired to tolerate that friends criticize her appearance, and made a nose job
Plastic surgery can drastically change a person’s life. If he has physical flaws (or he thinks any), surgical intervention helps him to gain confidence and to start a new life.
A resident of Vietnam, Kim Tuyen most of his life worried about the fact that she’s ugly. More precisely, she was told that she was ugly. At school everyone was making fun of her small nose with a button. It deeply affected her self-esteem. Kim did not like to go out. She was just closed off from the world.
Everything changed after school. The Vietnamese are tired of sitting at home and complain about the fact that she was born “ugly”. Tuyen decided on plastic surgery.
The surgeon had only one procedure. He slightly lifted nose Kim. This greatly transformed the girl’s face. Seeing the “updated” Tuyen, all of her friends decided that she did not only rhinoplasty, but also changed the shape of the chin and lips.
The operation helped the Vietnamese to believe in themselves. She began to use makeup, stopped to stay at home. Now, with Kim getting to know guys. She now has no permanent depression, and she looks in the mirror.
However, no haters, no doubt. These people say that Kim is now “plastic doll” is a fake. But now Tuyen does not pay attention to negative comments. First, she’s enjoying herself, and, second, she realized that people will always criticize. Impossible to please everyone. But his good mood is the most important.