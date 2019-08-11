The girl Jake Gyllenhaal for the first time supported him at the premiere
C 22-year-old French model Jeanne a tub of Jake Gyllenhaal first noticed on the walk last year: the pair, along with friend Jake walked in new York. Since then, they have several times seen together in Paris, where Jeanne lives and works in new York or Los Angeles, where he does his projects, Jake. The relationship of the couple yet does not interfere with either the distance between America and Europe, no 16-year age difference. Moreover, according to recent reports from anonymous sources the publication Page Six, Jake was introduced to Jeanne with her mother, whose opinion has always had for him decisive.
Judging by the visit Jeanne on the red carpet of a new play beloved “Promenade / Life” (Sea Wall / A Life), the mother of actor Naomi Foner their Union endorsed. By the way, at the premiere of Jake’s supported not only a tub, but his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal. A play that some time before, was already in another area of new York, now until September can be seen in the theatrical Mecca of the city — on Broadway. In addition to Gyllenhaal starring his longtime friend, actor Tom Sturridge, and the play consists of two monologues, which take turns reading two main characters. The hero Jake is the future father, who in anticipation of the joyous event recalls the relationship with his own parent. Talking in an interview about the role, the actor said:
I had a lot to learn, because, as you know, I myself am not yet a father. But I hope one day to become one.
By the way, the theatrical premiere is not the only event that Jake and Jeanne visited together. A tub was also present at the screening of the new film by Gyllenhaal “spider-Man: Far from home” and in April of this year was on the evening of the Cartier brand, the Ambassador of which is Jake. The reporters then failed to take a picture of them side by side, and just take off for the track the girl, but to Instagram a tub, she did not hesitate to share pictures from both events. Her appearance on Broadway was a social debut for girls in the role of a new sweetheart of the Gyllenhaal.