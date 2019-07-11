The girl licked her in the hospital for a language depressor and put it back in the package. VIDEO
Horrible trend, when people secretly lick the products and put them back on the shelf in the store, struck users of social networks.
The Internet has stirred up the video about how this boy licks tongue depressor at the doctor’s office, and then puts it back in the Cup with other depressants, writes Fox News.
In the video, the face of the girl blurred. In the video you can see how she reaches out and takes the depressor. Then she licks it and puts it back in the box on the shelf. The video says, “don’t tell me how to live.”
It was established that the incident occurred at the medical center, All About Kids and Families in Jacksonville, Florida. The hospital confirmed that the video depicts her room for inspection.
“Yesterday we were notified that the patient has violated our trust behavior, incompatible with the practices and standards we adhere to and expect in our institution”, — reads the statement of the medical facilities.
“After notification of the incident, we contacted law enforcement authorities with a request for a full and thorough investigation. In addition, we immediately removed all the materials from the container with the depressors of our room inspections and had a re-disinfection of the entire facility. Our internal investigation did not reveal any associated risks or harms to patients as a result of these actions,” — said in the hospital.
“This type of behavior is unacceptable in the medical center All About Kids and Families. Each year we serve thousands of patients and providing quality care and ensuring their safety is our top priority,” — said in the hospital.
The statement does not indicate whether the depicted in the video, the woman is a patient of the clinic after the incident.
Unsanitary and potentially dangerous stunt is the latest in a series of alarming actions, when people lick food stores and put them back on the shelf.
A man from Louisiana was arrested recently after he was videotaped when he was licking ice cream in the grocery store before putting it back in the fridge.
Earlier in social networks has got the video where the Texan licked the ice cream brand Blue Bell and put it back on the shelf in Walmart.