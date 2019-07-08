The girl players of the national team of Ukraine has been on vacation in the Crimea (photo)
The second half of the defender Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Artem Shabanov, Julianna caught in made up “FACTS” list of the most beautiful women and girls Ukrainian players, went to the Crimea to swim in the Black sea.
This very girl was announced on his page on Instagram, post a photo from Yalta. Apparently, Julianna decided to visit on the Crimean Peninsula, his good friend and posed for pictures on the waterfront for a picture.
It is noteworthy that to determine exactly when the photo was taken, is not possible. The girl punctually publishes pictures from different cities and countries in particular, in the last days the followers of Julianna was in Kiev, Yalta and the Turkish Bodrum.
We will note that Shabanov is now with Dynamo at the training camp in Austria. Monday, July 8, Kiev will play the third sparring during the preparatory period — against the Greek “Olympiacos”.
.
