The girl quit her job and now earns up to $ 10 thousand a month on TikTok: what is she doing
Just under a year ago, 22-year-old Maddison Peel worked at McDonald's in Kentucky, where she was paid $ 12 an hour. Now, she says, she makes $ 5,000 to $ 10,000 a month posting food recipes on TikTok, INSIDER reports.
Peel, better known by the name of @MaddisonsKitchen, started gathering her followers after she posted a baked chicken on TikTok for the song & # 8220; Up & # 8221; Cardi B.
A week after the video went viral, she quit her job at McDonald & # 8217; s and took up full-time content creation.
“I know what this is, probably frivolous, & # 8211; Peel said. “But I see a promising future with TikTok, and many brands have already reached out to me for this video.”
Today, Peel has over 350,000 subscribers and 11.8 million likes on the app. Since February, she says she has worked with 20-30 brands, including Kroger, Walmart, Weber Grills and Heinz.
This is a great success. She started working at McDonald's when she was 15 years old. She left at a time when the fast food chain was understaffed, forcing employees to work “for three people for the salary of one person.”
“Now I can get my own home, and I can pay for everything myself, and I have nothing more to worry about ”, & # 8211; she said.
Without a college degree or a classical culinary education, Peel is one of a growing cohort of Gen Z influencers pursuing unconventional careers on TikTok.
“Anything you're passionate about can bring you income, & # 8211; she said. “People can see it, and then it can become a business very quickly.”