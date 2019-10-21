The girl sent the guy a video selfie and scared him looming in the background of a Ghost (photo…
The user platform Reddit shared frightened him video selfie that she sent him on Snapchat his girlfriend. On it the girlfriend of the guy posing together with the cat. And in the background looms the mysterious figure of motionless in white robe and with long black hair. “Personally, I don’t believe much in the paranormal, but seriously, I can’t help thinking that in her closet there’s someone”, — he wrote.
“And in fact — it looks like there is a Ghost and is watching her”, “Or your girlfriend’s unobtrusive and gives you the idea of cheating on you, or it pursues some kind of creepy pervert, or in her closet is haunted… And the Ghost is the best of the options”, “I am Sure that there is an explanation, but it looks just like the man,” wrote netizens.
However, not all believe in the supernatural origin of the figure. Skeptics assumed that it hangs a coat on a hanger. “My clothes are too often scares me. I always take her for a man. But the video is still creepy. Clothes or not,” wrote one of them.
My girlfriend sent me this Snapchat and something in the background caught my eye. I’m personally not a huge believer in the paranormal but I seriously can’t get over how much it looks like a person in her closet. from r/Ghosts
