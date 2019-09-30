The girl sent the message to the room of the deceased brother, and unexpectedly received a response
American wrote a SMS to his dead brother and received an unexpected answer, writes Reddit.
The girl was sent to his room a message that really misses, and then the next day she received a reply: “I’m sorry that you are someone I do, but, unfortunately, you got the wrong number”.
It turned out that the room was given to another person. The girl apologized and said that he was afraid of that moment when the phone number reconnect. However, the new owner asked her to continue to share thoughts about my brother.
The caller admitted that they were unfamiliar with each other, but assured her that she not bored him with their messages. He also shared with her that his cousin is dying, so he understands her feelings.