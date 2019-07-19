The girl tracked down the real and “stole” it from his car
The owner tracked the movement of her stolen car using GPS and debit card.
A resident of Florida, Daniel Reno tracked stolen from her car and “stole” it. It is reported online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
On the eve of the girls stole a car while she went to the store at the gas station. In the car remained the American women’s wallet with credit cards. Reno immediately reported to the police and wrote a statement, but to sit idly by, she could not.
The girl traced the operation of its debit card data and GPS from the car. Two days later Reno “calculated” where to go. She found her car close to the diner and found out that it was real went out to lunch.
The American took video as “stealing” the car and called the police. Militiamen detained the suspect and the victim got it all on video.