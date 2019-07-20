The girl turned gray at the age of 21. Here’s how it looks
American Sarah Eisenman turned gray at twenty-one in just one night. Just imagine what she had to endure!
After that, the girl began to repaint the hair in order to look as before. Sarah didn’t want to be a woman, and on this basis she has even developed depression. Sure, all the time paint was hard, and it quickly tired, but she didn’t want anyone to see her with gray hair.
But suddenly, at the age of thirty-seven years, Sarah suddenly realized that ash hair color, nothing terrible. The girl took himself for what it is, and to live just became a lot easier. The American showed all his real hair color.
Girlfriend called her a witch, but Sarah herself even remarked that with this color if rejuvenated appearance.
Today ash is not considered a sign of old age, and many girls will want hair like that.