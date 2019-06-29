The girl Viktor Pavlik commented on the rumors about the wedding
Viktor Pavlik is getting married? Such headlines are full many media. Choice was a 25-year-old PR Director of artist Catherine Repacova. The journalists of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”, which airs on channel “Ukraine” called the girl to see if it’s true.
“No, the wedding, of course, is not planned. Is someone came up with everything. Call me and congratulations on your wedding. Why would you do that, if even close to there never was such a conversation,” – said in an exclusive broadcast of “the Wound W with Ukraine” lover of Viktor Pavlik, Catherine Repacova.
Their 3-year relationship with the girl 54-year-old Viktor Pavlik no comment. But Catherine could not hide. In his Instagram she’s always posting pictures together with your loved ones.
“Of course, we with Victor for a very long time together. We know who we are to each other, so that it is in principle the most important thing for us,” – said in an interview with TV channel “Ukraine” girl.
But now Victor has the reason to think about the fourth wedding.
“We stamp in the passport is not needed yet. I don’t know, maybe now we will think about all this, if I went to a heat”, – admitted favorite of Viktor Pavlik.
We remind that the beloved Pavlik said resonant details of their romance. For example, it was found that she enjoys the creativity of the elect since childhood. The girl even have a unique photo from my childhood with Pavlik.