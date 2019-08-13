The girl Viktor Pavlik shared spicy with the rest
25-year-old girlfriend of Viktor Pavlik showed new pictures from vacation. As it turned out, the couple has a rest in Greece, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Accents.
Young girlfriend 53-year-old Pavlik has published the first photos in social networks Instsgram. The photo shows that the girl is happy, also said the singer’s fans and pointed in his comments.
It should be noted that the pair together recently. A year and a half ago, Viktor Pavlik left the family and went to live with a young Catherine Repacholi. The girl said that they didn’t hide their relationship, but until that time, they did not advertise.
Viktor Pavlik said that he was not ready to publicly discuss my personal life, so the relationship with Catherine is not flaunted. Now, however, everything became clear, and Catherine with Victor not hide the fact that they have an affair. In social networks they actively publish the pictures and recognized each other in love.
Recently, Katie appeared Instagram a shot of her without clothes in one towel only notify the subscribers that the rest of her face. The girl was photographed after taking a shower or swimming in the pool. However, it does not spoil the picture, but only gives it a certain piquancy. Apparently, the photographer made Viktor Pavlik, as Kate smiles happily at the camera.
The girl said in the comments that in Greece her very much, as the sea is very warm, the sun is gentle and the nights cool. She especially liked the olives.