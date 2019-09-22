The girl wanted revenge on the guy and accidentally burned his apartment
The American Chantel Lillard went to the balcony and tried to burn the notes of the beloved
19-year-old Arian of Chantel Lillard from the American city of Lincoln, Nebraska (USA), wanted to get rid of love letters of a former lover and accidentally burned their homes. The damage to the apartment building was four thousand dollars (about 98 thousand UAH).
According to the publication Daily Mail, September 16, the girl went to the balcony and tried to set fire to note a small butane torch. Since the paper is not ignited, the girl threw the letters on the carpet and took a little NAP.
Soon the American woke up to the smell of burning in the bedroom carpet and called emergency service. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and in a few minutes extinguished the fire in the apartment. No one was hurt. Lillard blamed the fire on negligence. Because of the incident initiated the investigation.