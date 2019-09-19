The girl was able to make repairs in the kitchen completely by yourself: now who’s the weaker sex?

Девушка сумела сделать ремонт в кухне полностью самостоятельно: и кто теперь слабый пол?

Our heroine really wanted to make mom a gift and decided to upgrade the kitchen.

Девушка сумела сделать ремонт в кухне полностью самостоятельно: и кто теперь слабый пол?

At first it looked like that.

Девушка сумела сделать ремонт в кухне полностью самостоятельно: и кто теперь слабый пол?

Within a month she completely managed, spending only forty thousand and their time.

Девушка сумела сделать ремонт в кухне полностью самостоятельно: и кто теперь слабый пол?

Started with tiles, plaster and linoleum.

Девушка сумела сделать ремонт в кухне полностью самостоятельно: и кто теперь слабый пол?

The girl did it!

Девушка сумела сделать ремонт в кухне полностью самостоятельно: и кто теперь слабый пол?

She knocked the tiles yourself.

Девушка сумела сделать ремонт в кухне полностью самостоятельно: и кто теперь слабый пол?

Even the furniture she has collected.

Девушка сумела сделать ремонт в кухне полностью самостоятельно: и кто теперь слабый пол?

The hands our heroine was able to install all the pipes and connect the mixer.

Девушка сумела сделать ремонт в кухне полностью самостоятельно: и кто теперь слабый пол?

That was the amazing thing!

Девушка сумела сделать ремонт в кухне полностью самостоятельно: и кто теперь слабый пол?

The girl is brilliant!

Девушка сумела сделать ремонт в кухне полностью самостоятельно: и кто теперь слабый пол?

