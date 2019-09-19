The girl was able to make repairs in the kitchen completely by yourself: now who’s the weaker sex?
Our heroine really wanted to make mom a gift and decided to upgrade the kitchen.
At first it looked like that.
Within a month she completely managed, spending only forty thousand and their time.
Started with tiles, plaster and linoleum.
The girl did it!
She knocked the tiles yourself.
Even the furniture she has collected.
The hands our heroine was able to install all the pipes and connect the mixer.
That was the amazing thing!
The girl is brilliant!