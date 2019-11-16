The girl was born on the streets and miraculously survived. And 25 years later conquered the world
Street musicians rarely get the winning ticket, even in our days. What can we say about the beginning of the 19th century, when singers and acrobats worked for the food. On the big stage, none of them could dream of.
Our heroine was born on the cobbled pavement of the Parisian quarter of Belleville. The December cold and the mother-cuckoo could play a fatal role in its destiny. However, the newborn was not to freeze, thanks to a shrill cry.
A police officer picked the child up Anita Maillard and found her relatives. It was the First world war. The tot’s father went to the front. One hope for the grandmother on the maternal side.
The guardian I was reluctant to mess with a child. She didn’t care about the baby and often poured into the bottle for feeding the diluted wine. A sleeping child is not going to fray nerves.
When the war ended, the father rescued the baby from the dirty clutches. He determined to her own mother – a loving and caring woman. Future world star was laundered. She’s no longer starving, but, ironically, lived in the building for a public house.
It soon became clear that the girl was blind. This contributed to the development of cataracts. Grandma Louise was a devout and prayed daily for healing for her granddaughter. The woman spared no expense, sending the girl for medical treatment. And the miracle happened! Poor little saw.
This meant that our heroine can go to school. But there it was waiting for a new blow. Peers didn’t want to be next to the inhabitant of a brothel. A nine year old girl decided to move to the father.
He earned a living acrobatic stunts in the streets of Paris. It was then revealed that the crumbs have a talent for singing. Passers-by did not spare coins, hearing the plaintive song from a small artist in tatters.
Five years later, the girl has already performed as a soloist. Her voice was unique, and looks unsightly. No one taught the teenager to be a lady. She clumsily tinted lips were too thin and painful. However, the owner of the Parisian cabaret “Juan-Les-Pins” dare to bring our heroine to the stage. It so happened the birth of a star.
Once awkward girl opened her mouth, the crowd froze in amazement. Edith took the nickname “Piaf” means “Sparrow”.
Very soon she will perform in the largest concert hall in Paris and will forever win the hearts of their citizens.