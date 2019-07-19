The girl was embarrassed, first came to the airport
She was embarrassed by this failure.
A funny incident that happened at the airport in Istanbul (Turkey), amused many viewers, although some regretted the main character of the movie, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
It is known that a certain woman gathered for the first time to fly. Once at the airport, she didn’t quite understand how it all works. The stranger checked in and saw behind the reception conveyor belt, on which went the baggage, decided that this tape is not just for suitcases, but also for people.
The woman stepped on the conveyor belt, hoping that he’ll bring her straight to the plane. Alas, the passenger lost his balance and fell, so the tape was stopped. Of course, when the woman realized his mistake, she was confused a lot. However, we should still be forgiving — once for the first time in an unfamiliar situation, we can all make mistakes.
Just when I think I’ve seen all the various symptoms of ‘Airport Brain’ some passengers seem to suffer from when flying…this was at New Istanbul Airport…pic.twitter.com/dzwDiOj4yf
— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) July 12, 2019