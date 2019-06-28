The girl was engaged to be married and thought about how it will look in the pictures from the celebration
Many of you started a “new life on Monday”, I decided to eat, bought a gym membership. But by Sunday, the excitement cooled down.
Over time a person allows himself to eat some unhealthy but tasty food, and a subscription and remains in my wallet unused.
The same thing happened with a girl named Sophie Matheson. 28-year-old British woman has tried to lose at least ten pounds. Soon, however, she gave up.
But everything in her life changed her wedding. The young man Sophie had proposed to her. Matheson decided that he didn’t want to be “the fattest bride in town.” The girl was afraid to be photographed out and buy a great wedding dress. By the way, while its weight was almost one hundred and thirty pounds, and to the day of the wedding was only four months.
In one of the gyms Sophie found a coach who helped her to transform. Training a Brit I combine cardio with a power complex. In Matheson hall went three times a week.
In addition, she sat on a special diet. Just waking up, she ate oatmeal or an omelet. Break Sophie was eating rice and vegetable salad. For supper the girl prepared their vegetables with lentils and curry. In addition, during the day she arranged a small, but healthy snacks.
At their wedding, Matheson was sparkling. After all, she was able to get rid of half of its weight.
“Now I feel much happier. I had the confidence. My relationship with my husband became even better. Now I can afford to dress as I want and not be ashamed of their figures,” admits Sophie.