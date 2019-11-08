The girl was ridiculed because of the bra to the wedding
Subscribers to the private Facebook community That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming (“I mock weddings”) made fun of the guest of the wedding that came to the celebration in the bra. About it writes tabloid the Sun.
Published photos gathered over 600 comments in which members of the group expressed their opinions regarding the girl outfit. In the picture of the event depicted two men, one of whom is dressed in black shirt and pants and the other in a gray suit. Together with them, posing two girls: the first silver dress with v-neck, and the second suit sudovogo color. The latter consists of a narrow skirt below the knee with slits and bra of the same fabric.
Web users mostly criticized the photo. “I would never let her on your ceremony in this way”, “I feel like she wore it out of revenge to spite the bride. Otherwise, why come to the wedding bra and no top?”, “This is a terrible outfit,” noted nick in the comments.