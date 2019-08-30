The girl was severely teased as a child, and now having done plastic surgery, she became a hottie
Laura summers at school was traumatized, she was badly teased by peers.
At the age of thirteen she was beaten pretty badly: broken nose, dislocated jaw, broken ribs. For a long time the girl spent in the hospital and it turned her life into a continuous suffering.
After this incident, Laura began to save money on plastic surgery. She wanted to fix her appearance.
Now she’s thirty four and she is a real beauty. She did a lot of operations, the first of which took place when the girl was eighteen.
Laura says that it is very much changed her life. In a better way.
Now she finally feels happy.